GRAINS-Corn nears 2-week high on Brazilian crop woes; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher on Thursday, with the market trading close to its highest level in two weeks, supported by concerns over lower production in Brazil.

Soybeans inched higher, while wheat jumped to a two-week top as short-covering by investors drove gains in agricultural products.

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.1% at $4.52-1/2 a bushel, as of 0133 GMT, not far from its highest since Jan. 12 at $4.52-3/4 a bushel reached earlier in the session.

* Soybeans Sv1 gained 0.2% at $12.42-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.5% to $6.14 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 11.

* Forecasters are expecting lower production from Brazil's second corn crop, reflecting a smaller planted area.

* Meanwhile, stressful heat is forecast for crop areas of Argentina, which has been on course for a bumper harvest.

* Commodity funds hold sizeable net short positions in CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures, leaving all three markets primed for short-covering rallies.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were net sellers of soyoil futures and net even in soybeans, they said. COMFUND/CBT

* Strong domestic demand is tightening India's corn supplies, with the country's consumption of the animal feed ingredient seen growing by up to 2 million metric tons a year, a senior executive of global trading firm Louis Dreyfus said.

* In wheat, Russia's Sovecon agricultural consultancy raised its forecast of the country's 2024 wheat crop to 92.2 million tons, from 91.3 million in December, and now not far from the 92.8 million tons harvested in 2023.

* MSCI's global equity index rose on Wednesday, hitting its highest level in almost two years, backed by positive earnings and economic data in both Europe and the United States as well as optimism China stimulus will support its stock markets. MKTS/GLOB

