GRAINS-Corn near five-week low, soybeans fall on US rain forecasts

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn lost more ground on Wednesday, while soybeans slid for a second session as forecasts of rains in some of the parched growing regions in the United States weighed on prices.

Wheat dropped to a one-week low on easing worries about Russian supplies.

Weather models are calling for additional precipitation for dry areas of the U.S. Midwest and parts of the U.S. wheat-growing areas, said Terry Reilly, a senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

"Wheat also faces additional pressure from easing concerns over Russia political instability," Reilly said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 0.1% to $5.60-1/2 a bushel, as of 0257 GMT, not far from the previous session's lowest since May 22 at $5.55 a bushel.

Soybeans Sv1 fell 0.3% to $12.91 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gave up 0.1% to $6.98-1/2 a bushel, after dropping earlier in the session to $6.90-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since June 20.

Forecasts for rain in the U.S. grain belt later this week and next week tempered concerns about dry weather that has stressed crops this month.

The condition of U.S. corn and soybean crops has deteriorated to the worst in decades, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed on Monday.

The USDA rated 50% of the U.S. corn crop and 51% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 55% and 54%, respectively, last week. The ratings were the lowest for this time of year since 1988, a year of historic drought.

U.S. grains continue to face stiff global competition in the export market.

For wheat, the focus turned back towards competitive prices in Russia after jitters caused by the weekend mutiny by the Wagner militia fuelled a rally on Monday.

The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday forecast Russia's wheat production this year at 86.7 million metric tons, underlining expectations for an above-average crop.

However, Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 42.5 million metric tons in 2023 from around 53 million metric tons in 2022 due to a smaller sowing area, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club business association said on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

