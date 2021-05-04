GRAINS-Corn near 8-year high, wheat steadies as weather watched

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Tuesday to hold near an eight-year high, as weather forecasts showed little sign of rain relief for dry southern Brazil, keeping attention on global supply tensions despite U.S. planting progress.

Wheat edged up after dropping more than 2% on Monday as the corn rally underpinned wheat prices, countering pressure from favourable signs for some northern hemisphere wheat harvests, including in Ukraine.

Soybeans edged higher as tight oilseed inventories kept the market supported in the face of concern over reduced vegetable oil demand in India due to a surge in coronavirus cases. POI/

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 1.9% at $6.92-1/4 a bushel by 1059 GMT, after reaching its highest since March 2013 on Monday at $6.98.

A weather focus and investment fund flows after recent highs were making trading choppy, traders said.

"Corn remains bullish in Chicago on the back of tight supplies," consultancy Agritel said.

"In Brazil, the dry weather is still predominant and maize crops are suffering at the beginning of the dry season."

Broker StoneX on Monday estimated Brazil's 2020/2021 second corn crop at 72.7 million tonnes, compared with 77.65 million previously.

Brazil's second annual crop is seen as crucial to boosting short-term availability ahead of the U.S. harvest later in the year.

As of Sunday, 46% of U.S. corn plantings were complete, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday, topping analysts' expectations of 44%.

Cool temperatures could slow early corn growth in the Midwest but forecast rain should benefit crops, analysts said.

Grain markets are also looking ahead to the USDA's May crop report that will include the agency's first full supply-and-demand projections for 2021/22.

"Importers are waiting for the U.S. government's supply-demand report due next week for a price direction," a Singapore-based feed grain trader said.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.5% at $7.21-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 2.3% in the previous session. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.8% to $15.36 a bushel.

U.S. soybean planting was 24% complete, slightly above a poll average estimate of 25%.

Prices at 1059 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

721.50

3.50

0.49

640.50

12.65

CBOT corn Cv1

692.25

12.75

1.88

484.00

43.03

CBOT soy Sv1

1536.00

12.00

0.79

1311.00

17.16

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

216.75

1.00

0.46

192.50

12.60

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

242.50

-0.75

-0.31

198.75

22.01

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

513.00

1.75

0.34

393.00

30.53

WTI crude oil CLc1

65.62

1.13

1.75

48.52

35.24

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.20

-0.01

-0.42

1.2100

-0.74

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore. Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.