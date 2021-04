GRAINS-Corn near 8-year high on tightening world supplies

By Christopher Walljasper

SINGAPORE/HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped on Monday to their highest since June 2013 as concerns about South American supplies buoyed the market.

Strength in corn also pulled wheat and soybeans to eight-year highs.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active July corn Cv1was limit up at $6.57-1/2 per bushel at 11:14 a.m. (1714 GMT)

July soybeans Sv1gained 20-1/2 cents to $15.36-1/2 per bushel after reaching $15.44-3/4 per bushel, its highest since June 2013. Wheat Wv1added 30-1/2 cents to $7.42-3/4 per bushel after reaching $7.46 per bushel, its highest since February 2013.

Dryness in Brazil threatens developing second-crop corn as late planting has left the crop vulnerable to drought damage.

"It’s the start of the dry season," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor. "If we don’t get some rain pretty soon, that’s going to be a concern."

Slow planting across the U.S. Midwest due to a cold snap added support, as domestic supplies dwindle.

Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to report 17% of U.S. corn acres planted as of April 25 in its Monday afternoon report, with 8% of soybeans planted.L1N2MJ1SW

Corn exports for the week ended April 22 were 1.9 million tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beating analyst estimates.

"We’re out of corn and beans, for the most part, in the U.S. interior," said Joe Davis, director of commodity sales at Futures International.

Soybeans were supported as Argentina considers an increase in grains export taxes to control domestic food prices.

Exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of new crop soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations, according to the USDA, though old-crop sales have cooled.

Exporters moved 233,911 tonnes of soybeans last week, within analyst expectations.

Wheat is being supported by frigid weather in the United States and concerns that acres may shift to more profitable corn or soybeans.

"We had freeze talk last week, but we’re a month away from seeing real damage, if there is any," Davis said.

Wheat exports beat expectations, with 564,047 tonnes inspected the week ended April 22.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral and Michael Hogan; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.