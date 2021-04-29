GRAINS-Corn mixed on continued liquidation, tight supply

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures were mixed for the third consecutive session on Thursday as traders took profits following a strong run-up in the market, while global supply concerns offered support.

Soybeans slipped as oil stepped back from recent highs, while wheat ticked higher as dryness expands across the U.S. Great Plains.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were even at $6.44 per bushel by 11:21 a.m. (1721 GMT).

Wheat futures Wv1 added 4-1/2 cents at $7.27-1/4 per bushel.

Soybean futures Sv1 lost 4-1/2 cents at $15.09-1/4 per bushel.

Profit taking and promising U.S. planting weather pushed corn and soybean markets lower, despite uncertainties about global production.

"We've had several days of good selling," said Jack Scoville, market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "I expect sideways, with a fairly volatile market in through here."

Southern Brazil is forecast to stay dry into early May, but an expected warming of temperatures along with showers in the U.S. Midwest could help planting and early crop development.

"It's still chilly, but at least there's some rain around, it's looking better for planting. So that's hurting the new crop (futures)."

Corn export sales totaled 1.075 million tonnes in the week ended April 22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, in line with analysts' forecasts of 500,000 tonnes to 1.6 million tonnes. EXP/CORN

Soybean export sales totaled 731,500 tonnes, topping forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 700,000 tonnes. EXP/SOY

Wheat gained despite pressure from major buyers deferring or lowering purchases amid soaring prices, as dryness across the U.S. Plains intensifies, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Wheat continues to get support as a more affordable alternative feedstock to corn, according to Terry Reilly, senior agriculture futures analyst at Futures International.

"Wheat got cheap, relative to corn, so demand for wheat picked up a little bit," he said.

Wheat export sales totaled 461,300 tonnes, in line with analysts' forecasts of 200,000 to 750,000 tonnes. EXP/WHE

