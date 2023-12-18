News & Insights

US Markets

GRAINS-Corn lower, soybeans mixed as rains aid some South America crops

December 18, 2023 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Monday and soybean futures were mixed as traders assessed crop-boosting rains in dry areas of South America amid improved demand for U.S. shipments.

Higher soymeal and soyoil markets helped to lift soybeans at times after top soy product supplier Argentina said it would seek to raise export taxes on meal and oil.

Wheat was lower in a technical-selling and profit-taking setback as U.S. exports continue to struggle in theglobal marketwith cheap Russian grain readily available.

Investors monitored weather forecasts for South America, where rains have aided recently planted crops in northern Brazil following a hot, dry start to the season. But parts of the region were missed by rains and may remain dry again through this month, forecasters said.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans SF24 were up 4 cents at $13.19-3/4 a bushel by 12:06 p.m. CST (1806 GMT), while March corn was down 7-1/4 cents at $4.75-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT March wheat fell 8 cents to $6.21-1/4 a bushel.

Plentiful world wheat supplies, particularly from Russia, weighed on prices, with Russia expected to supply a substantial part of a hefty 1.35 million tons bought by Saudi Arabia on Monday along with EU suppliers.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Peter Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.