GRAINS-Corn lower, soybeans mixed as rains aid some South America crops

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Monday and soybean futures were mixed as traders assessed crop-boosting rains in dry areas of South America amid improved demand for U.S. shipments.

Higher soymeal and soyoil markets helped to lift soybeans at times after top soy product supplier Argentina said it would seek to raise export taxes on meal and oil.

Wheat was lower in a technical-selling and profit-taking setback as U.S. exports continue to struggle in theglobal marketwith cheap Russian grain readily available.

Investors monitored weather forecasts for South America, where rains have aided recently planted crops in northern Brazil following a hot, dry start to the season. But parts of the region were missed by rains and may remain dry again through this month, forecasters said.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans SF24 were up 4 cents at $13.19-3/4 a bushel by 12:06 p.m. CST (1806 GMT), while March corn was down 7-1/4 cents at $4.75-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT March wheat fell 8 cents to $6.21-1/4 a bushel.

Plentiful world wheat supplies, particularly from Russia, weighed on prices, with Russia expected to supply a substantial part of a hefty 1.35 million tons bought by Saudi Arabia on Monday along with EU suppliers.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Peter Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.