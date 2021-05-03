Commodities

GRAINS-Corn lingers near 8-yr high on supply woes, USDA planting report caps gains

Contributor
Colin Packham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

U.S. corn futures edged higher on Tuesday, as concerns about global supplies kept prices near an eight-year high, but gains were capped by a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that showed planting ahead of expectations.

CANBERRA, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Tuesday, as concerns about global supplies kept prices near an eight-year high, but gains were capped by a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that showed planting ahead of expectations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were up 0.3% at $6.81-1/2 a bushel by 0124 GMT, after closing up 3.9% o Monday when prices hit a March 2013 high of $6.98 a bushel.

* The most active soybean futures Sv1 rose 0.3% to $15.28-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.7% in the previous session.

The most active wheat futures Wv1 climbed 0.7% to $7.23 a bushel, after closing down 2.3% in the previous session.

* As of Sunday, 46% of the nation's corn plantings were complete, the USDA said in a weekly report, topping analysts' expectations of 44%.

* That was up from 17% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 36%.

* In Brazil, the 2020/2021 second corn crop is estimated at 72.7 million tonnes, compared with 77.65 million previously, according to broker StoneX.

* Soybean planting was 24% complete, compared to analysts' estimates for 25%.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar retreated after its recent bounce on Monday, as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, waiting for clues on the global inflation outlook and policymakers' responses USD/

* Oil rose more than 1% on Monday as Chinese economic figures and U.S. vaccination rates pointed to a strong rebound in demand in the world's two largest economies. O/R

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular