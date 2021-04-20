Commodities

GRAINS-Corn lingers near 8-year high on global supply concerns

Contributor
Colin Packham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

U.S. corn futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns that adverse weather in a major producing region pushed prices to a near eight-year high.

CANBERRA, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns that adverse weather in a major producing region pushed prices to a near eight-year high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 rose 0.7% to $6.10-1/2 a bushel by 0132 GMT after closing up 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit a June 2013 high of $6.11-3/4 a bushel.

* Soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.2% to $14.61-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1% on Tuesday when prices hit a June 2014 high of $14.71-1/2 a bushel.

* Wheat futures Wv1 were up 0.2% at $6.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1% on Tuesday.

* Worries about dry conditions curbing corn yields in Brazil and cold weather slowing germination of the 2021 U.S. crop are adding support.

* Tensions in related vegetable oil and biodiesel markets added to strength in soybeans. Traders have sold two shipments of Ukrainian rapeseed this month to Canadian buyers, a highly unusual trade, market sources said.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar languished on Wednesday, hovering just above a seven-week low with subdued U.S. bond yields reducing the currency's yield appeal. USD/

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular