GRAINS-Corn jumps on USDA planting report
CANBERRA, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose 1.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged planting behind market expectations, stoking concerns about already tight global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were up 1.5% at $6.62-1/2 a bushel by 0153 GMT, having gained 1.4% in the previous session, when prices had hit an April 28 low of $6.33.
* The most-active soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.7% to $15.98-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
* The most-active wheat futures Wv1 were up 1% at $7.06-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Monday.
* The USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 80% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, up from 67% a week earlier and the five-year average of 68%.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected a range from 79% to 88%.
* Soybean planting was 61% complete as of Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 60% and well above the five-year average of 37% planted.
* The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected the winter crop condition to improve by 1 percentage point.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 1.7 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. It was the fourth corn sale of more than 1 million tonnes to China this month.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar teetered near multi-month lows against European currencies on Tuesday as Treasury yields stall due to renewed expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain low for an extended period. USD/
* Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, lifted by European economic reopenings and rising U.S. demand after prices fell earlier due to surging coronavirus cases in Asia and underwhelming Chinese manufacturing data. O/R
* Stock indexes edged lower globally on Monday, with technology shares weighing the most on the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index, while gold prices hit their highest in more than three months as investors sought safety. MKTS/GLOB
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- GRAINS-Corn tumbles on profit-taking, bearish USDA data; soy, wheat follow
- Online watch marketplace Chrono24 explores stock market listing -sources