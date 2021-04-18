Commodities

GRAINS-Corn jumps nearly 1% on global supply concerns

Contributor
Colin Packham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1% on Monday as adverse weather in major growing regions stoked concerns about global supplies.

CANBERRA, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1% on Monday as adverse weather in major growing regions stoked concerns about global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were up 0.9% to $5.90-1/2 a bushel by 0132 GMT, having closed down 0.8% in the previous session.

* Soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.1% to $14.24-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1% on Friday.

* Wheat futures Wv1 were little changed at $6.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.1% on Friday.

* Corn was supported amid concerns about adverse weather in South America and the United States, denting expectations of bumper global supplies.

* Strength in soyoil added support to soybeans, which rallied on concerns about tight global vegetable oil supplies. Soyoil has risen for four days in a row and closed near its session high.

* The condition of wheat and barley crops in France only fell slightly during the week when France was hit by a severe cold snap but recently sown spring barley was more severely hit, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Colin Packham)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular