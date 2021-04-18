GRAINS-Corn jumps nearly 1% on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1% on Monday as adverse weather in major growing regions stoked concerns about global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were up 0.9% to $5.90-1/2 a bushel by 0132 GMT, having closed down 0.8% in the previous session.

* Soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.1% to $14.24-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1% on Friday.

* Wheat futures Wv1 were little changed at $6.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.1% on Friday.

* Corn was supported amid concerns about adverse weather in South America and the United States, denting expectations of bumper global supplies.

* Strength in soyoil added support to soybeans, which rallied on concerns about tight global vegetable oil supplies. Soyoil has risen for four days in a row and closed near its session high.

* The condition of wheat and barley crops in France only fell slightly during the week when France was hit by a severe cold snap but recently sown spring barley was more severely hit, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Colin Packham)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.