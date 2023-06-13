GRAINS-Corn holds near 7-week top with dry weather in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Matthew Chye

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Tuesday to hold near a seven-week high struck a day earlier, as concerns over dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest underpinned the market.

Soybeans rose more sharply, with a rally in crude oil and vegetable oils adding to support from dryness in U.S. growing belts.

Wheat ticked lower after a three-session rise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 61% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 3 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The data added to worries about crop stress in the United States, while scattered weekend showers in the Midwest disappointed some market participants.

"Given the persistently dry conditions in key growing regions, the outlook for the corn supply from the top producer country has become even gloomier," Commerzbank said in a note.

The USDA also lowered its U.S. soybean crop rating by 3 percentage points to 59% good-to-excellent, below the average analyst estimate of 60%.

Soybeans, partly used for making soyoil for biodiesel, drew some support from a rebound in crude oil and palm oil. O/RPOI/

Investors were also adjusting positions before an interest rate decision on Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active corn contract Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $6.21-1/2 a bushel, as of 1149 GMT, approaching Monday's peak of $6.23-3/4.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 1.2% higher at $13.89-3/4, close to Monday's near four-week top.

CBOT wheat Wv1 eased by 0.4% to $6.31 a bushel.

The wheat market has recovered from a 2-1/2 year low at the end of May, helped by dry weather in Europe and renewed uncertainty over supply from war-torn Ukraine.

However, large global supplies, including in top exporter Russia, were limiting price rallies, traders said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sonia Cheema and Shweta Agarwal)

