GRAINS-Corn hits over 3-week high on U.S. dryness, strong demand

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped 2% on Monday, with the market hitting its highest since mid-May, as support from dry weather in the U.S. Midwest threatened to curb world supplies amid strong demand.

Soybeans and wheat gained more than 1%, with both markets climbing for a second consecutive session.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 2.1% to $6.96-3/4 a bushel by 0444 GMT, near the session high of $7.06 a bushel - the highest since May 13.

Traders and analysts said corn is drawing support from hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest, a major producing region in the world's largest exporter.

"Weather reports for the U.S. Midwest region are not looking good," said one Singapore-based feed grains trader. "This week looks hot and dry."

Global supply estimates for corn are already shrinking amid sustained dry weather in Brazil and strong purchases by China.

Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness last week lowered its estimate of Brazil's 2020/21 total corn crop to 88 million tonnes, down five million from its previous estimate, according to an IHS client note seen by Reuters.

"The market will remain hypersensitive to these weather issues because feed grain supply is tight," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybeans Sv1 were up 1.5% at $16.07-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 1.3% to $6.96-1/2 a bushel.

China's soybean imports in May rose from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, as more cargoes from top supplier Brazil cleared customs.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 9.61 million tonnes of the oilseed in May, up 29% from 7.45 million tonnes in April, when some Brazilian shipments were delayed, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Warm June weather after widespread rain last month is helping European wheat crops recover from a chilly, dry start to spring, keeping the region on track for a rebound from last year's disappointing harvest, analysts and traders said.

Large speculators raised their net long positions in CBOT corn futures in the week to June 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra; editing by Uttaresh.V)

