GRAINS-Corn hits one-month high as hot spell stirs crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures extended gains on Friday to reach a one-month high as hot weather in the U.S. Midwest raised concern about crop prospects.

Soybeans also found support from weather forecasts suggesting high temperatures could continue in the Midwest into early July.

Wheat edged lower as traders weighed hot spells in U.S. and European growing belts that may hurt some fields but speed harvesting of mature crops.

A sharp rise in the dollar .DXY, as financial markets remained volatile in the wake of central bank steps to counter spiralling inflation, curbed gains in U.S. crop futures.

But the hot weather was encouraging some short-covering before a three-day U.S. market closure for Monday's Juneteenth holiday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.8% at $7.94-1/2 a bushel by 1128 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since May 18 at $7.97-3/4.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.5% to $17.17-1/2 a bushel while wheat Wv1 eased 0.5% to $10.72-1/2 a bushel.

After traders initially saw warm weather as a boost to spring crops planted in wet, cold conditions, forecasts projecting hotter than normal temperatures for the rest of the month has raised doubts about key summer growth stages.

"Weather forecasters expect a hot and dry spell in the U.S. Midwest that will deplete topsoil moisture in significant segments of that region," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"So crops will thereafter be more reliant on regular rain. Growers being forced to plant crops relatively late is part of the issue."

Crop prospects in the United States have taken on extra significance this year as war in Ukraine has disrupted massive grain flows through the Black Sea.

France's president saw little chance of a diplomatic agreement with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports by sea from the port of Odesa, but said there were talks to regenerate rail routes linking Odesa to the Danube in Romania.

A heatwave in France and Spain may further stress wheat crops after a dry spring though an expected easing in temperature and showers this month should avert large crop losses, analysts and growers said.

Prices at 1128 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1072.50

-5.75

-0.53

770.75

39.15

CBOT corn Cv1

794.50

6.25

0.79

593.25

33.92

CBOT soy Sv1

1717.50

8.00

0.47

1339.25

28.24

Paris wheat BL2c1

396.50

-1.25

-0.31

276.75

43.27

Paris maize EMAc1

340.00

0.50

0.15

226.00

50.44

Paris rape COMc1

769.00

11.25

1.48

754.00

1.99

WTI crude oil CLc1

117.18

-0.41

-0.35

75.21

55.80

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.00

-0.36

1.1368

-7.56

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

