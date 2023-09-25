GRAINS-Corn hits more than 1-week high, soybeans firm on slower US harvest

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in more than a week, while soybeans gained ground as a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. harvest supported prices.

Wheat rose to its highest level in almost one week.

"There is support for corn and soybean prices because of some issues with the U.S. harvest," said one Singapore-based trader. "But it is still early to be too much worried about the harvest. There is no immediate concern over grain supplies."

Soybeans Sv1 gained 0.7% at $13.06-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.7% to $5.93 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that soybean and corn harvests advanced more slowly last week than analysts had expected.

The soybean crop was 12% harvested, compared to estimates for 14%, and the corn harvest was 15% complete, compared to estimates for 17%.

Rains delaying harvests over the weekend is triggering some short-covering in the futures markets.

The agency rated 50% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from a week ago, and the lowest for this time of year since 2013. Corn ratings improved, with 53% of the crop rated as good to excellent, up from 52% previously.

Traders are awaiting quarterly stocks data due from the USDA on Friday and also monitoring global wheat values.

In the wheat market, a tender last week from Egypt, a top global buyer, showed offers of Russian wheat at $270 per metric ton, free on board (FOB) before shipping costs. Traders believe that is a current minimum price sought by the Russian authorities for sales in international tenders.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Funds were net sellers of soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

