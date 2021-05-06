Commodities

GRAINS-Corn hits fresh 8-year high, set for sixth straight weekly jump on supply woes

Colin Packham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1% on Friday, as concerns about global supplies pushed the grain to a more than eight-year high and on course for a weekly jump of more than 7%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were up 0.8% to $7.24 a bushel by 0110 GMT, near the session high of $7.25 a bushel, its highest since March 2013. Corn closed up 1.5% on Thursday.

* Corn is up more than 7.5% for the week, its sixth consecutive weekly gain.

* The most active soybean contract Sv1 was up nearly 3% for the week, its sixth consecutively weekly gain.

* The most active wheat futures contract Wv1 was up more than 3% for the week, its fifth consecutive weekly rally.

* U.S. corn export sales totalled 243,500 tonnes in the week ended April 29, falling below estimates for 300,000 to 1.5 million tonnes after recent price rallies. EXP/CORN

* A 13-year high for palm oil, against a backdrop of tight global edible oil supplies, helped boost soybean prices. POI/

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar dropped to its lowest point in three days on Thursday, as global market risk appetite improved, while sterling zig-zagged after the Bank of England slowed the pace of its bond-buying, but left interest rates unchanged. USD/

* Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing early gains under pressure from rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere although prices retained some support from a report a day earlier that U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than expected. O/R

* The dollar fell and a gauge of global equity markets rose on Thursday, as surging commodity prices spurred the prospect of rising inflation and led investors into economically-sensitive stocks on the reflation trade.

