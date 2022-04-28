GRAINS-Corn hits decade high on supply risk; soyoil eases from record

Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline

PARIS/BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Thursday to hold at a decade high as adverse weather for U.S. and Brazilian crops added to supply concerns generated by the war in Ukraine.

Traders were also awaiting weekly U.S. grain export data and possible daily sales announcements after rumours on Wednesday of fresh corn demand from China. USDA/EST

Soyoil futures eased back from a record high the previous day when Indonesia wrongfooted vegetable oil markets by widening the scope of an export ban on palm oil products.

Chicago wheat rose as poor weather in both winter and spring wheat belts clouded U.S. harvest prospects, while Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine threatened to disrupt Black Sea trade into next season.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.83% at $8.19 a bushel by 1117 GMT.

It earlier rose to $8.19-3/4, its highest since August 2012 and just above a previous near-decade peak on Wednesday.

"We have U.S. planting issues. It's cold and wet and the market is putting in some extra risk," Matt Ammermann, a commodity risk manager at StoneX, said.

Dry conditions for Brazil's main corn crop, war disruption to Ukrainian planting and talk of further sales of old-crop U.S. corn to China were also supporting prices, he added.

Brazil's top grain-producing state is facing its driest April in 17 years, threatening yields in the second annual corn crop.

CBOT soyoil futures BOv1 were down 0.74% at 84.09 cents per lb, pressuring soybean futures Sv1, which inched down 0.03% to $16.92-1/4 a bushel.

Soyoil reached record highs on Wednesday after the world's top palm oil exporter Indonesia unexpectedly decided to widen the scope of a palm export ban to include raw materials for cooking oil.

However, traders do not expect Indonesia to maintain the measure, aimed at curbing domestic prices, for very long, given limited storage capacity and a loss of export revenues.

Indonesia should be able to resolve its cooking oil shortages soon after the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in early May, an official at the industry-run Indonesia Palm Oil Board said on Thursday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 1.17% at $11.04 a bushel.

It recovered from an earlier fall with support from Euronext futures BL2Z2, which set fresh contract highs as a falling euro EUR= and the war in Ukraine reinforced export prospects for European Union wheat. GRA/EU

Prices at 1117 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1104.00

12.75

1.17

770.75

43.24

CBOT corn Cv1

819.00

6.75

0.83

593.25

38.05

CBOT soy Sv1

1692.25

-0.50

-0.03

1339.25

26.36

Paris wheat BL2c1

426.00

7.75

1.85

276.75

53.93

Paris maize EMAc1

355.75

6.75

1.93

226.00

57.41

Paris rape COMc1

1040.00

-5.00

-0.48

754.00

37.93

WTI crude oil CLc1

101.57

-0.45

-0.44

75.21

35.05

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

-0.01

-0.60

1.1368

-7.71

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.