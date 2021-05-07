GRAINS-Corn hits 8-year high, set for 6th weekly gain on supply woes; soybeans firm

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed on Friday to their highest in more than eight years, as concerns about global supplies pushed the market towards its sixth weekly gain.

Wheat jumped 1.3%, while soybeans added 0.8%.

"The same story - supply is tightening as Brazil's corn crop shrinks – continues to drive prices higher," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The rally has now accumulated to something very large."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 0.9% to $7.25-1/4 a bushel by 0739 GMT, near the session high of $7.29 a bushel, its highest since March 2013.

Corn is up almost 8% this week, on track for a sixth consecutive weekly gain. Soybeans Sv1 are up 3% for the week and wheat Wv1 has gained nearly 4%.

China's soybean imports in April rose 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed Brazilian cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 7.45 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, up from 6.714 million tonnes a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data.

Dry weather in Brazil is likely to reduce yields for the second corn crop which provides the country surplus for exports ahead of U.S. supplies hitting the market.

Argentine soybean and corn harvesting is being driven by ideal weather conditions but the lack of rain that is helping farmers bring in crops is also contributing to the shallowness of the Parana River, which has begun to dent agricultural exports.

However, high corn prices, which have risen more than 50% in 2021, are curbing demand.

U.S. corn export sales totalled 243,500 tonnes in the week ended April 29, falling below estimates for 300,000 million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes after recent price rallies. EXP/CORN

A 13-year high for palm oil, against a backdrop of tight global edible oil supplies, helped boost soybean prices. POI/

World food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April, hitting their highest level since May 2014, with sugar leading a rise in all the main indices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Richard Pullin)

