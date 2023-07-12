GRAINS-Corn hits 2-1/2-year low, soybeans tumble after USDA data

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to their lowest price since early 2021 on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected a larger-than-expected domestic crop, analysts said.

Soybean futures tumbled after the USDA's forecast of 2023/24 soy ending stocks fell above a range of trade estimates, and wheat futures were pressured by a larger-than-expected U.S. production figure.

As of 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December corn CZ3 was down 17 cents at $4.84-1/2 per bushel after falling to $4.81-3/4, the lowest price on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract Cv1 since January 2021.

CBOT November soybeans SX3 were down 33-1/4 cents at $13.27 a bushel, and September wheat WU3 was down 27-1/2 cents at $6.33 a bushel.

Corn futures fell the most on a percentage basis after the USDA put the U.S. 2023 corn crop at 15.320 billion bushels, up from 15.265 billion last month and above an average of analyst expectations for 15.234 billion. The USDA cut its U.S. corn yield estimate to 177.5 bushels per acre (bpa), down 4 bpa from last month, reflecting the impact of dry conditions in June, but the lower yield was offset by a larger plantings estimate.

"They (the USDA) acknowledge that we've hurt it some, but we've got crop-saving rains, so we've stabilized it," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities, referring to the corn crop.

For soybeans, the USDA lowered its soybean harvest projection, a move traders expected after the agency cut its soy acreage estimate on June 30. But the government's forecast of U.S. 2023/24 soybean ending stocks, at 300 million bushels, came in above even the highest in a range of pre-report estimates.

"That bean number was a big miss," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge.

The USDA also surprised analysts by raising its estimate of the U.S. 2023 wheat harvest to 1.739 billion bushels, up from 1.665 billion in June and above a range of trade expectations.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Krishna Chandra Eluri, Sharon Singleton and Paul Simao)

