GRAINS-Corn hits $5 for first time since 2014, South America stays in focus

PARIS/CANBERRA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn extended a rally on Wednesday to breach the $5 threshold for the first time in more than six years, as dry growing conditions in South America and Argentina's suspension of corn exports stoked concerns about tightening global supply.

Soybeans also pushed to a new 6-1/2 year high as risks to South American supply coincided with brisk Chinese demand that has already eroded U.S. stocks.

Wheat held firm near a six-year peak, with a weak dollar boosting U.S. export prospects amid doubts over availability in Argentina and Russia.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were up 1.9% at $5.01 a bushel at 0949 GMT, after earlier climbing to $5.02-3/4, the highest since May 2014.

Traders said they would be watching to see if corn would hold the psychological $5 level by the close, with some seeing scope for profit-taking after a rally fuelled by investment fund buying.

"A water deficit persists mainly in Argentina, leading to fears of a downward revision of corn production," consultancy Agritel said.

Rain forecasts in Argentina were showing less moisture than necessary to refresh parched soy and corn fields, weather experts said on Tuesday.

Brazil's soybean harvest has started slowly in the top-producing state of Mato Grosso, lagging last year's pace due to scarce rainfall earlier in the season.

Argentine supply is also set to be curbed by a government decision last week to suspend exports of corn until March, to ensure ample domestic food supplies.

The news came just after a near three-week strike by Argentina oilseed crushing workers that disrupted supply from the world's largest exporter of soymeal livestock feed.

"The market is solely focused on South America and expectations of lower supply," an Australian-based grains trader said.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 2.1% at 13.74-3/4 a bushel, after earlier setting a new high since June 2014 at $13.78-1/4.

Wheat Wv1 added 0.7% to $6.58-1/4 a bushel, trading near Tuesday's six-year peak.

Prices at 0949 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

658.25

4.25

0.65

640.50

2.77

CBOT corn Cv1

501.00

9.25

1.88

484.00

3.51

CBOT soy Sv1

1374.75

27.75

2.06

1311.00

4.86

Paris wheat Mar BL2H1

218.50

0.75

0.34

213.25

2.46

Paris maize Mar EMAH1

202.00

1.50

0.75

198.50

1.76

Paris rape Feb COMG1

433.25

3.50

0.81

418.25

3.59

WTI crude oil CLc1

49.98

0.05

0.10

48.52

3.01

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.23

0.00

0.29

1.2100

1.90

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

