GRAINS-Corn futures top two-week high on dry US weather worries

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures topped a two-week high on Friday as forecasts for dry weather in the U.S. Midwest kept attention on early risks to this year's crop.

Soybean and wheat futures also rose, with all the markets heading for weekly gains following declines to multi-month lows last week.

Traders were focused on crop weather as U.S. farmers work to finish planting corn. Stress from dry conditions will affect about 40% of the crop in early June, hitting parts of the central and northeastern Midwest, Commodity Weather Group said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a daily weather report, said that sunny, dry weather is resulting in a gradual reduction in topsoil moisture in the Corn Belt. Some of the driest spots are starting to see uneven emergence of recently planted corn and soybeans, the USDA said.

"The first corn condition ratings are expected to come from USDA on Tuesday of next week, but traders may want to add some risk premium going into the weekend," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX.

The most-active corn contract Cv1 was up 7-1/4 cents at $5.98 a bushel by 9:55 a.m. CDT (1455 GMT) and reached its highest price since May 8. Soybeans Sv1 gained 13 cents to $13.37 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 rose 5 cents to $6.09-1/4 a bushel at the CBOT.

Traders were adjusting some positions before the weekend as the CBOT will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Hopes that the Biden administration and Republicans in Congress will reach an agreement to raise the government's debt ceiling helped support gains in commodity and equity markets, traders said. Wall Street's main indexes rose on progress in the negotiations.

Renewed tensions over a Black Sea deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine, after a last-minute extension last week, have also helped crop prices recover.

Russia signaled on Thursday that it will not extend the deal beyond July 17 if demands to improve its grain and fertilizer exports are not met.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore. Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Frances Kerry and Paul Simao)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.