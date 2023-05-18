GRAINS-Corn futures to 19-month low on poor US exports, strong crop prospects

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. corn futures Cv1 fell on Thursday to their lowest in 19 months, pressured by disappointing export data and prospects for big U.S. crops, analysts said.

Soybean futures hit a 10-month low, and wheat futures slipped more than 2% as an extension of a deal to allow war-ravaged Ukraine to continue exporting grains through Black Sea ports eased concerns over world supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn CN3 settled down 6-1/4 cents at $5.55-1/4 per bushel after dipping to $5.47, the lowest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract Cv1 since October 2021. But new-crop December CZ3 corn, representing the 2023 harvest, ended up 1-3/4 cents at $5.00-3/4, bouncing after falling below $5 this week for the first time since late 2021.

CBOT July soybeans SN3 settled down 3-3/4 cents at $13.33-1/4 per bushel after falling to $13.23-1/4, the lowest on a continuous chart Sv1 since July 2022. CBOT July wheat WN3 finished down 13-3/4 cents at $6.11-3/4 a bushel.

Corn futures fell to session lows after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report showed net sales reductions of U.S. old-crop corn in the week to May 11 totalling nearly 339,000 tonnes, largely due to cancellations from Chinese buyers. Net sales of new-crop corn totalled 74,000 tonnes.

"Corn and soybean prices continue to add to their recent losses amid weak export sales demand. The bears have the momentum, and there's simply not a story out there currently to change the narrative," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

Meanwhile, the International Grains Council raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn crop by 9 million tonnes to 1.217 billion tonnes, largely reflecting improved outlooks for production in Brazil and China.

Wheat futures sagged despite poor harvest projections from this week's annual crop tour of Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer. In its final estimate released on Thursday, the Wheat Quality Council tour estimated the average Kansas wheat yield at 30.0 bushels per acre, the tour's lowest since at least 2000.

