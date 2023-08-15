GRAINS-Corn futures sink to 2020 low on improved US crop ratings

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures tumbled on Tuesday to their lowest level since 2020 after a weekly report from the U.S. government showed better-than-expected crop conditions.

Soybean futures also slid on improved U.S. crop ratings, while wheat reached its lowest level in more than two months.

A risk-averse sentiment across commodity and wider equity markets, along with concerns over China's economy, added pressure to grain futures, analysts said.

Declining crop prices benefit meat and poultry producers that use the harvests for livestock feed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report, issued after trading ended on Monday, rated 59% of the corn crop as good to excellent. That was up from 57% a week ago and above analysts' estimates for 58%.

The USDA also rated 59% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, a jump from 54% last week. Analysts expected 55%.

"Improving in August is certainly bearish, because they typically don't," said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading.

The most-active corn contract Cv1 ended down 12-1/4 cents at $4.75-1/2 a bushel and reached its lowest price since Dec. 31, 2020.

Traders had been watching for the contract to fall below $4.81 a bushel, which was Monday's low and matched a July low that was the weakest price since January 2021.

"When you've got macro market pressure, the grains are not strong enough to stand on their own," Gerlach said.

Soybeans Sv1 lost 20-3/4 cents to close at $13.05-1/4 a bushel. Wheat Wv1declined 17-1/2 cents to $5.98-1/2 a bushel and hit its lowest price since June 1.

Analysts said tight U.S. supplies and an uptick in export sales should limit losses in soybean futures.

U.S. processors crushed more soybeans than expected last month, making it the largest July crush on record, National Oilseed Processors Association data showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Eileen Soreng and Shounak Dasgupta)

