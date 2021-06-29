GRAINS-Corn futures rise on U.S. weather worries, awaiting plantings report

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures rose on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. report on crop plantings and continued to worry about the risks for unfavorable weather.

Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a Wednesday report to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3% from March, according to a Reuters poll. Soybean plantings are seen up 1.5% from March.

Still, some traders remain nervous about the potential for hot or dry weather to hurt yields when crop inventories are slim.

"The problem is that little rain is in the forecast for the dry areas and too much rain is in the forecast for the areas that are already too wet," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

"All of these weather problems are concerning given that the U.S. needs to see near-record corn yields."

December corn futures CZ1, which represent the crop that will be harvested this fall, were up 6 cents at $5.53-1/4 a bushel by 10:05 a.m. CDT (1505 GMT) at the Chicago Board of Trade.

November soybeans SX1 rose 2-1/2 cents to $13.15 a bushel, while September wheat WU1 was up 3-1/2 cents at $6.55.

"Hot weather is a real and a longer-term concern," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"We do think that the USDA stocks and acreage report may show more acres planted in the U.S. than expected and some traders would want to square up ahead of the report."

The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the prior week and below analysts' expectations.

In Canada, farmers expanded canola plantings this spring to cash in on record-high prices, but Prairie drought threatens to scorch crops.

