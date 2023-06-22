GRAINS-Corn futures retreat from recent rally; soybeans, wheat ease

By Matthew Chye and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures fell on Thursday as traders locked in profits after a recent rally over concerns about dry weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat futures were also headed for losses.

Corn futures Cv1 were down 1.7% at $6.18 a bushel, as of 1130 GMT, after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 1.8% at $13.52-3/4 a bushel, and wheat futures Wv1 gave up 1% at $7.40-3/4 a bushel after hitting their highest since late-February on Wednesday.

Rainfall in some large grain-producing regions in Europe including France and Germany that were suffering from dry weather also weighed on prices.

Chicago futures had rallied on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its corn and soy crop ratings more than expected, including steep losses in top-producing states Iowa and Illinois, as a deepening drought stressed crops in the heart of the Midwest farm belt.

Looking at 24-hour totals, no rain occurred through the primary corn growing belt, with rains in the Southeast portion of the growing region staying very light, commodities research firm Hightower said in a note.

The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel mix over the next three years but the mandates for corn-based ethanol and biodiesel were lower than expected.

Argentina became the second main destination for Brazilian soybeans in the first five months of 2023, as it had to boost imports in response to a historic drought that severely affected its crop.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

740.75

-7.50

-1.00

CBOT corn Cv1

618.00

-10.75

-1.71

CBOT soy Sv1

1352.25

-24.75

-1.80

Paris wheat BL2c1

245.00

-2.00

-0.81

Paris maize EMAc1

245.75

-0.50

-0.20

Paris rape COMX1

445.50

-14.00

-3.05

WTI crude oil CLc1

70.97

-1.56

-2.15

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

