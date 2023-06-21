GRAINS-Corn futures jump on dry weather concerns; soybeans, wheat gain

By Matthew Chye and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Corn rose over 3% on Wednesday as dry conditions in key areas of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and prompted heavy buying, while wheat hit a two-month high, also supported by concerns over global supplies.

Soybean futures gained as well.

Corn futures Cv1 were up 3.2% at $6.16-3/4 a bushel, as of 1115 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 1.2% at $13.58-3/4 a bushel, while wheat futures Wv1 gained 2.3% to $7.12 a bushel, near the two-month high of $7.13-3/4 hit earlier in the session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its corn and soy crop ratings more than expected on Tuesday, including steep drops in top-producing states Iowa and Illinois, as a deepening drought stressed crops in the heart of the Midwest farm belt.

Selected states showed a decline in "good-to-excellent" corn of 6%, with Iowa and Illinois in the worst condition, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower. Not surprisingly, "poor-to-very poor" crops increased, with the biggest jump in Illinois, it said.

This comes as concern is also mounting about crops elsewhere, including Europe.

Germany's 2023 wheat crop of all types will fall 2.9% on the year to 21.87 million metric tons, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday, as plants suffered from dry, hot weather.

The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday reduced nearly all its average yield forecasts for this year's grain and oilseed crops in the bloc, citing adverse weather conditions.

In the United States, the Biden administration plans to increase the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel mix over the next three years, but the plan includes lower mandates for corn-based ethanol than it had initially proposed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soymeal and soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1115 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

712.00

16.25

2.34

CBOT corn Cv1

616.75

19.25

3.22

CBOT soy Sv1

1358.75

16.00

1.19

Paris wheat BL2c1

245.50

6.50

2.72

Paris maize EMAc1

245.75

4.00

1.65

Paris rape COMX1

460.00

-8.75

-1.87

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.17

-0.02

-0.03

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.01

1.17

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com;))

