GRAINS-Corn futures edge higher on supply concerns; soybean, wheat dip

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher in early Asian trading on Monday amid expectations of supply concerns, after a historic drought affected the production of the crop in the world's third-biggest exporter Argentina.

Soybean and wheat futures both posted losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Corn futures Cv1 gained 0.9% to $6.09-1/2 a bushel, as of 0156 GMT.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $13.81-3/4 a bushel, and wheat Wv1 lost 1.0% to $6.23-3/4 a bushel.

* Argentina's main grains port is seeing the lowest number of trucks with soy and corn in at least 22 years, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday, after a historic drought battered production of the two key crops.

* Russia is still with how a Black Sea grain deal is being implemented, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Saturday after meeting senior U.N. trade officials a day earlier, the TASS news agency reported.

* Russia has threatened to walk away from the grain deal on July 17 if demands to improve its own food and fertilizer exports are not met.

* A Russian wheat supplier that sold a 55,000-ton cargo to Egypt is "committed" to delivering it but could look to source the grain from another country, an Egyptian minister said on Saturday amid confusion about a minimum price imposed by Russia.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 197,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations in the 2022/23 marketing year.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Friday, and net sellers of CBOT corn and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

U.S. shares struck new highs for the year on Friday and helped lift world stocks to a 13-month peak, as rising bets that the Federal Reserve will skip a rate hike next week overshadowed worries about U.S. markets being drained of cash. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

1200 India Industrial Output YY April

