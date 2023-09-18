GRAINS-Corn flat as ample global supplies keep prices near lowest since 2020

Gains in corn curbed by higher output in Europe, U.S. harvest

Wheat down; lower Australia, Argentina output may support prices

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures held near their lowest since late 2020 on Monday as an upgrade to European production forecasts and supplies from the U.S. harvest capped prices.

Wheat fell, although expectations of lower output in Australia and Argentina limited losses.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.1% at $4.76-1/2 a bushel, as of 1058 GMT. Still, the market is trading close to its lowest levels since Dec. 2020.

Summer rain has benefited maize (corn) crops in much of the European Union, while the U.S. government raised its corn crop estimate last week.

With huge shipments from Brazil reducing overseas demand for U.S. corn, analysts believe U.S. stocks could next year be near their highest in a decade.

Meanwhile, analyst APK-Inform has increased the export forecast for Ukraine for the new 2023/24 season to 19 million metric tons from the previous outlook of 18 million.

Helping depress prices, large speculators had by Sept. 12 built their biggest net short position in CBOT corn since August 2020, regulatory data showed, with traders saying they saw further selling on Friday.

Chicago corn has fallen 30% this year.

Speculators also increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans in the week ended Sept. 12, the regulatory data showed.

In the wheat market, hefty reduced harvest potential in Australia and Argentina due to recent dry weather is expected to support prices.

Weak crushing demand comes as U.S. exports struggle to compete with record Brazilian shipments. CBOT soybean prices are down around 12% this year.

Prices at 1058 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

595.75

-8.50

-1.41

CBOT corn Cv1

476.25

0.00

0.00

CBOT soy Sv1

1337.00

-3.25

-0.24

Paris wheat BL2Z3

238.50

-5.00

-2.05

Paris maize EMAc1

210.00

-3.00

-1.41

Paris rapeseed COMc1

438.25

-6.50

-1.46

WTI crude oil CLc1

91.46

0.69

0.76

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Peter Hobson and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christina Fincher)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.