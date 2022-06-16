GRAINS-Corn firms, set for second weekly gain on U.S. weather concerns

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Friday, extending sharp gains from the previous session and putting the market on track for a second consecutive weekly rise on concerns over hot weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.

Soybeans rose, while wheat lost ground.

"Weather forecasters expect a hot and dry spell in the U.S. Midwest that will deplete topsoil moisture in significant segments of that region," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"So crops will thereafter be more reliant on regular rain. Growers being forced to plant crops relatively late is part of the issue."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 has risen more than 2% this week. The market was trading up 0.2% at $7.89-3/4 a bushel, as of 0231 GMT.

Soybeans Sv1 rose 0.2% to $17.13-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gave up 0.6% to $10.72 a bushel.

There is no immediate threat to the U.S. corn crop, which was planted in wet weather, but prolonged dryness and record temperatures could curb yields.

Temperatures across the Midwestern United States this week have soared well above average, in some cases to their highest since 2012, when severe drought hit the Corn Belt, wrecking crop yields and boosting prices.

"U.S. corn is generally in good condition at this early stage," Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column. "Although crops will be stressed in blazing heat, permanent damage is avoidable if weather improves next month."

In July, U.S. corn typically undergoes pollination, a critical stage for determining yield potential, which can be limited if it remains hot and dry.

Russia said on Thursday it was facilitating the export of grain and oilseeds from Ukraine through Russian-held transit points on the Azov Sea, without explaining who was providing the foodstuffs for export.

Ukraine, one of the world's biggest exporters of grains and oilseeds like Russia, has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories in Ukraine that its forces have seized.

Elsewhere, Romanian Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said weather and higher production costs mean the country's grain crops will be somewhat lower than last year's bumper harvest, but still ensure enough surplus for exports.

Romania has been among the largest grain sellers in the European Union and is an active exporter to the Middle East, with Egypt the main buyer.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

