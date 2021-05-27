GRAINS-Corn firms, set for second weekly gain on strong demand

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed 0.9% on Friday with the market poised for a second week of gains as strong demand for the feed grain supported prices.

Wheat eased, while soybeans edged higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 0.9% at $6.70-1/2 a bushel by 0006 GMT. The market has climbed 1.6% this week.

* Wheat Wv1 lost 0.3% to $6.74 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.3% to $15.41 a bushel.

* Corn is drawing support from strong export demand, notably for new-crop shipments to China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week. EXP/CORN

* The weekly USDA export sales report also did not show large-scale Chinese cancellations of old-crop corn purchases, as it has been rumoured in the market this week.

* Gains in corn and soybeans come despite largely favourable U.S. Midwest crop weather and expectations of higher global production.

* The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global grain production in the 2021/22 season as high prices encourage more plantings.

* In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw total grains production at a record 2.292 billion tonnes, up 5 million tonnes from its prior projection.

* Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better-than-expected crop yields as its reason for increasing its previous 43 million tonne estimate.

* U.S. soybean processors likely crushed 5.133 million short tons, or 171.1 million bushels, of soybeans in April, according to the average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

* Estimates ranged from 170.0 million bushels to 173.0 million bushels, with a median of 171.0 million bushels.

MARKET NEWS

* World equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive report on first-quarter gross domestic product showed that economic recovery is gathering steam. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

