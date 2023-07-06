GRAINS-Corn firms on technicals, short covering after multi-year low

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Thursday on technical buying and short covering following a two-week slide that took prices to 2-1/2 year lows.

Soybean futures fell in a profit-taking retreat from multi-month highs posted after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly slashed its U.S. plantings estimate and as recent rains were expected to benefit the crop.

Wheat futures were steady to lower following sharp gains in the previous session.

After sizable price moves over the past several trading sessions, traders paused and assessed recent rains that boosted corn and soybeans in some parts of the Midwest but missed crops in others.

Further showers and mild temperatures are expected in the central and southern Midwest over the next two weeks, aiding corn that is entering its crucial pollination phase. Northern crop areas, however, may remain stressed amid forecasts for below-normal precipitation.

"Corn was just oversold technically and we're going into pollination so we were due for a bounce. In beans, we had a big up day after that (acreage) report and now we're seeing some profit taking," said Craig Turner, commodities trader at Daniels Trading.

Weekly U.S. Drought Monitor data showed marginal improvement in parts of the corn belt and further deterioration in others. As of July 4, 60% of soybeans and 67% of corn remain affected by drought, down 3 points from a week earlier.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn CZ3 rose 13 cents to $5.06-1/2 a bushel after hitting the lowest for a most-active contract Cv1 since January 2021 in the prior session.

November soybeans SX3 fell 15-1/2 cents to $13.39-1/2 a bushel, but held technical support at its 200-day moving average.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat WU3 was down 16-1/4 cents at $6.58 a bushel after surging 5% on Wednesday. Hard red winter and spring wheat contracts were narrowly mixed.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Josie Kao and Grant McCool)

