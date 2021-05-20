GRAINS-Corn firms on supply tightening while wheat, soy steady from slide

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Thursday underpinned by brisk U.S. exports to China and reduced harvest prospects in Brazil.

Wheat and soybeans edged higher, after shedding more than 2% on Wednesday when the crops were swept up in a broad financial market slide.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.6% at $6.62 a bushel by 1147 GMT.

Corn too had initially fallen on Wednesday, as favourable conditions for U.S. crops added to pressure from investor selling in equities and commodities, before bucking the bearish trend to close little changed.

"The corn market retraced at the end of the session most of the day's downward movement, supported by new exceptional export sales," consultancy Agritel said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday announced the sale of 1.36 million tonnes of corn to China, the fifth trading day in a row of large Chinese corn purchases.

Traders were watching for a weekly U.S. grain export report on Thursday for more details on recent overseas demand. USDA/EST

Consultancy Agroconsult slashed by 15% its forecast for Brazil's upcoming second annual corn crop, turning attention back to yield losses despite the return of rain to dry southern regions.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 gained 0.2% to $15.41-1/4 a bushel, although soybean oil BOv1 was pressured by a further fall in crude oil and worries over vegetable oil demand. O/RPOI/

Traders were monitoring strike action at Argentine ports that was hampering grain exports, including of soymeal.

CBOT wheat Wv1 ticked up 0.2% to $6.80-1/2 a bushel after hitting a four-week low on Wednesday.

Expectations of good northern hemisphere harvests, including crop tour estimates calling for higher yields in top U.S. winter wheat state Kansas, were capping wheat prices, traders said.

Prices at 1147 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

680.50

1.25

0.18

640.50

6.25

CBOT corn Cv1

662.00

3.75

0.57

484.00

36.78

CBOT soy Sv1

1541.25

3.00

0.20

1311.00

17.56

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

211.25

-0.25

-0.12

192.50

9.74

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

248.25

1.75

0.71

198.75

24.91

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

527.00

-1.50

-0.28

393.00

34.10

WTI crude oil CLc1

62.62

-0.74

-1.17

48.52

29.06

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.22

0.00

0.16

1.2100

0.76

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alexander Smith)

