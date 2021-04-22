GRAINS-Corn falls from 2013 high, set for weekly gains of 7%
CANBERRA, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday, after earlier hitting a near eight-year high, although concerns about global supplies pushed the grain towards weekly gains of more than 7%.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 rose 0.5% to $6.28-1/2 a bushel by 0127 GMT, having earlier hit a June 2013 high of 6.35 a bushel. Corn closed up 1% on Thursday. For the week, it is up 7% — the biggest one-week gain since Jan 29.
* Soybean futures Sv1 are up more than 5.5% for the week, the biggest one-week gain since May 2019.
* Wheat futures Wv1 are up more than 8% for the week, the biggest weekly gain since July 2020.
* U.S. corn and soy harvests are dwindling, and traders remain concerned about a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil threatening prospects for the next crop.
* Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes from the next French wheat harvest, as China looks widely to cover grain import needs heightened by a domestic corn deficit, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Friday as traders contemplate the next moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. USD/
