GRAINS-Corn falls for third session, soybeans down as US harvest weighs

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn lost more ground on Thursday, while soybeans eased as prices of both crops came under pressure from advancing U.S. harvest and ample global supplies.

Meanwhile, wheat futures rose, recouping last session's losses on concerns over production in Argentina.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 gave up 0.1% to $4.85-3/4 a bushel as of 0220 GMT, and soybeans Sv1 fell 0.1% to $12.71-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 climbed 0.9% to $5.64-3/4 a bushel.

"U.S. weather is forecast to be favourable for corn and soybean harvest in the coming weeks," said one Singapore-based trader. "Supplies from U.S. harvest are likely to keep pressure on prices."

Freshly harvested U.S. corn and soybeans supplies are entering the market and weighing on prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said harvests of corn and soybeans were both 23% complete, slightly ahead of their respective five-year averages.

Commodity brokerage StoneX SNEX.O on Monday raised its estimate of U.S. 2023 corn production to 15.202 billion bushels, from 15.102 billion in its previous monthly report on Sept. 6.

The firm forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.175 billion bushels, up from 4.144 billion previously.

Argentina's agricultural heartland to avoid wheat productivity losses and finish planting early season corn, after showers last week failed to quench parched farmlands, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soyoil, wheat, and corn futures on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were even in soybean and soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

