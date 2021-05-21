GRAINS-Corn falls as market weighs crop prospects and Chinese demand

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday but were set for a weekly gain as the market weighed a flurry of export sales to China against a favourable outlook for U.S. crops.

Soybeans lost more ground, pressured by weakness in vegetable oil markets and expectations for increased U.S. acreage.

Wheat also added to losses this week as a crop tour estimate for high yields in Kansas reinforced the prospect of larger northern hemisphere harvests this year.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 1.2% at $6.56-1/4 a bushel by 1014 GMT.

Corn remained up over the week but has only recouped part of its losses from last week, when beneficial rain for U.S. crops and higher than expected U.S. government supply forecasts triggered a pullback from a recent eight-year high. GRA/

"Another hefty U.S. export sale to China of season 2021 corn bolstered the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Corn prices, though, have yet to make big inroads into hefty losses last week."

Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the U.S. Midwest in the coming days could boost recently planted corn, traders said.

Reduced estimates for Brazil's drought-hit corn crop along with brisk demand from China were underpinning the market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in 2021/22.

The government has announced corn sales to China for six days in a row, with the sales topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days.

Soybeans Sv1 fell by 1% to $15.17-1/2 a bushel while wheat Wv1 was off 0.6% at $6.71 a bushel.

Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop after late-season rains.

Prices at 1014 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

671.00

-4.25

-0.63

640.50

4.76

CBOT corn Cv1

656.25

-8.25

-1.24

484.00

35.59

CBOT soy Sv1

1517.50

-15.75

-1.03

1311.00

15.75

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

211.75

-2.00

-0.94

192.50

10.00

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

252.50

-0.50

-0.20

198.75

27.04

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

523.00

-5.00

-0.95

393.00

33.08

WTI crude oil CLc1

62.62

0.68

1.10

48.52

29.06

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.22

0.00

0.03

1.2100

1.07

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

