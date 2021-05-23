Commodities

GRAINS-Corn falls 1.5% as U.S. weather outlook improves

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

CANBERRA, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell 1.5% on Monday as forecasts for crop-friendly weather eased concerns about global supply shortages.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were down 1.4% at $6.50-1/4 a bushel by 0104 GMT, having closed down 0.8% in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures Sv1 were down 0.9% to $15.13 a bushel, having closed down 0.5% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures Wv1 were down 1.5% at $6.64 a bushel, near the session low of $6.63 a bushel - the lowest since April 21. Wheat closed little changed on Friday.

* Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the U.S. Midwest in the next three weeks could boost harvest prospects for recently planted corn.

* Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop after late-season rains.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve minutes moderated. USD/

* Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin took a hammering after China cracked down on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

