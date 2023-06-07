News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Corn falls 1%, soybeans down on US weather forecast; wheat falls for 2nd day

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

June 07, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid more than 1% on Thursday and soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions, as forecasts of rains in the U.S. Midwest eased concerns over dry weather.

Wheat lost more ground, trading near a one-week low, as a lack of demand for U.S. supplies pressured prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 1.1% to $5.97-3/4 a bushel, as of 0031 GMT, and soybeans Sv1 lost 0.4% to $13.55-3/4 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 gave up 0.3% to $6.15 a bushel.

* Expectations of wet weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest are weighing on corn and soybean prices.

* Traders in the agricultural markets are taking positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Friday.

* Losses in the soybean market were limited by strong Chinese demand.

* China imported a record 12.02 million metric tons of soybeans in May, up 24% from a year ago, customs data showed, as cargoes delayed during recent strict inspections were finally unloaded at ports.

* The imports by the world's top soybean buyer were up from April's 7.26 million metric tons, which were far short of expected arrivals.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans and soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks retreated from a 13-month high on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar drifted lower as attention turned towards next week's pivotal inflation data and Federal Reserve meeting, where chances of a rate hike continued to ebb. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S April

0900 EU GDP Revised YY Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1600 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly

financial accounts of the United States

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.