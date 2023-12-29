GRAINS-Corn faces biggest annual loss in a decade; wheat, soy also down

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was on track for its biggest annual drop in a decade on Friday while wheat and soybeans were also set for a yearly loss after bumper harvests in Brazil and resilient Black Sea trade tempered concerns about war and weather.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn Cv1 is down 30% over 2023, its sharpest decline since 2013.

CBOT wheat Wv1 has fallen 20% this year, while soybeans Sv1 have lost 14%.

Grain and oilseeds are poised to end a run of several years of price gains linked to harvest setbacks, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Record corn harvests this year in Brazil and the United States, as well as an all-time high for Brazilian soybean production, have helped offset severe drought in Argentina.

Improved rainfall in Argentina towards the end of the year has allowed farmers to make good progress sowing the next corn and soy crops, though a shift to dry conditions in part of Brazil has created doubts about South America's crop prospects.

Grain markets have also been assuaged by large wheat exports from Russia, which harvested another bumper crop this year, and a revival in grain shipments from Ukraine after Kyiv established a new shipping channel to replace a UN-backed arrangement that Russia withdrew from in July.

In 2024, crop markets may face tighter supplies amid adverse El Nino-related weather effects, export restrictions and higher biofuel mandates, analysts said.

Traders are monitoring crop conditions in Brazil to see if recent rainfall and widespread showers forecast for next week will curb drought damage in central and northern regions.

In Ukraine, news that a ship heading to a River Danube port to load grain hit a mine in the Black Sea on Wednesday has lent support to wheat prices, highlighting continuing war risks.

A weaker dollar .DXY, which is set for an annual drop after hitting five-month lows this week, has also underpinned U.S. commodities. FRX/

International demand remains uncertain, however, as the global economy slows and competition remains stiff to supply grain to China.

Chicago futures were little changed on Friday.

CBOT wheat was up 0.04% to $6.31-3/4 a bushel by 1056 GMT. Corn was down 0.11% to 4.74-3/4 a bushel and soybeans inched 0.04% lower to $13.11-1/2 a bushel.

Grain markets will get a gauge of international demand later on Friday from weekly U.S. export sales figures.

Prices at 1056 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

631.75

0.25

0.04

CBOT corn Cv1

473.75

-0.50

-0.11

CBOT soy Sv1

1311.50

-0.50

-0.04

Paris wheat BL2c1

222.25

0.50

0.23

Paris maize EMAc1

198.50

-0.25

-0.13

Paris rapeseed COMc1

439.25

-1.50

-0.34

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.82

0.05

0.07

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.11

0.00

0.05

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

