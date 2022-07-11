GRAINS-Corn extends rally as weather worries build

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data.

Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week.

However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBO/R

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2.

Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase.

"Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note.

In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt.

Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets.

However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel.

Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. USDA/EST

Prices at 1028 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

906.00

14.50

1.63

770.75

17.55

CBOT corn Cv1

638.75

15.25

2.45

593.25

7.67

CBOT soy Sv1

1416.50

20.00

1.43

1339.25

5.77

Paris wheat BL2c1

361.25

4.25

1.19

276.75

30.53

Paris maize EMAc1

327.25

11.25

3.56

226.00

44.80

Paris rape COMc1

708.00

14.50

2.09

754.00

-6.10

WTI crude oil CLc1

102.53

-2.26

-2.16

75.21

36.32

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.01

-0.01

-0.77

1.1368

-11.11

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.