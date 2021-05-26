Commodities

GRAINS-Corn extends gains on strong demand; U.S. weather weighs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, with prices underpinned by strong Chinese demand, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest.

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, with prices underpinned by strong Chinese demand, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat prices rose for the first time in nine sessions, while soybeans gained ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 0.2% at $6.25-3/4 a bushel by 0035 GMT.

* Wheat Wv1 rose 0.4% to $6.51 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 climbed 0.1% to $15.03-1/2 a bushel.

* Soaring feed grain demand from China is driving up prices but brisk U.S. planting and rainfall in the Midwest are capping gains.

* Widespread rains have boosted recently seeded corn and soybeans, and lessened some dryness concerns in portions of the western Corn Belt.

* Forecasters expect further rains across the Midwest through Friday, with additional precipitation next week in the Ohio River Valley and the central Midwest. Dryness, however, remains a concern in portions of the Dakotas, forecasters said.

* Grain traders are beginning to square positions ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend, with markets closed on Monday.

* Argentine port workers unions said in a statement on Wednesday they were ending a strike that they had started in the early morning over access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of wheat, soybeans, soymeal and soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global equity markets gained and the U.S. dollar rallied against major currencies on Wednesday for the first time this week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay prospects of rising inflation.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Capital Expenditure Q1

1230 US Durable Goods April

1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular