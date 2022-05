GRAINS-Corn extends gains as U.S. weather threatens global supply

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tepid global supply.

Wheat prices edged higher, while soybeans slid.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.1% at $7.76-1/4 a bushel, as of 0036 GMT. Wheat Wv1 added 0.3% to $10.96-1/4 a bushel, soybeans Sv1 lost 0.2% to $15.89-1/2 a bushel.

* After Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged corn planting at 22% complete, lagging an average analyst estimate of 25% and the five-year average of 50%. That underscored the impact of recent cold, wet weather ahead of this week's expected warm spell.

* Soybean planting progress of 12% also missed average expectations.

* Traders' focus have shifted to the USDA's May global crop report due on Thursday. It will include a first full outlook for the upcoming 2022/23 season, as well as an assessment of Ukraine exports and production in drought-stricken regions like Brazil and the European Union.

* For the wheat market, India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes in April, four trade sources said, providing some relief to grain markets as buyers scramble for alternatives to Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine.

* April is the first month of the fiscal year. India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal 2021-22.

* Malaysia's commodities ministry has proposed cutting the export tax on palm oil by as much as half to help fill a global edible oil shortage and grow the market share of the world's second-largest palm oil producer.

* Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday her ministry has proposed the cut to the finance ministry, which has set up a committee to look into the details.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soyoil, wheat, soybeans, corn, and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday as investors awaited inflation data and worried about the prospects of slowing economic growth and the impact of policy tightening. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

