GRAINS-Corn edges lower, set to finish week over 3% higher on China demand, supply concerns
CANBERRA, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday, but strong Chinese demand and concerns about global supplies kept the grain on track for a weekly gain of more 3%.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were down 0.3% at $6.62-3/4 a bushel by 0049 GMT, after gaining 1% in the previous session.
* Corn is up more than 3% for the week, rebounding from losses of more than 12% last week.
* The most-active soybean futures Sv1 were down more than 3.5% for the week, their biggest one-week loss since January.
* The most-active wheat futures Wv1 were down nearly 4.5% for the week, the second straight weekly fall.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday.
* The government announced corn sale to China for the sixth day in a row , with the deal topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days.
* The USDA also said corn export sales totalled 4.339 million tonnes in the week ended May 13, the most in nearly two months. EXP/CORN
* Consultancy Agroconsult slashed its forecast for Brazil's upcoming second annual corn crop by 15% to 66.2 million tonnes on Wednesday afternoon.
* Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar retreated on Thursday, hovering near a multi-month low as a risk-on rally drew investors away from the safe-haven currency, reversing Wednesday's bounce. USD/
* Oil prices fell more than 2% on Thursday, marking a third day of losses, after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply. O/R
* Stock indexes rose around the globe on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 1% led by sharp gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
