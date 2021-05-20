GRAINS-Corn edges lower, set to finish week over 3% higher on China demand, supply concerns

CANBERRA, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday, but strong Chinese demand and concerns about global supplies kept the grain on track for a weekly gain of more 3%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were down 0.3% at $6.62-3/4 a bushel by 0049 GMT, after gaining 1% in the previous session.

* Corn is up more than 3% for the week, rebounding from losses of more than 12% last week.

* The most-active soybean futures Sv1 were down more than 3.5% for the week, their biggest one-week loss since January.

* The most-active wheat futures Wv1 were down nearly 4.5% for the week, the second straight weekly fall.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday.

* The government announced corn sale to China for the sixth day in a row , with the deal topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days.

* The USDA also said corn export sales totalled 4.339 million tonnes in the week ended May 13, the most in nearly two months. EXP/CORN

* Consultancy Agroconsult slashed its forecast for Brazil's upcoming second annual corn crop by 15% to 66.2 million tonnes on Wednesday afternoon.

* Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar retreated on Thursday, hovering near a multi-month low as a risk-on rally drew investors away from the safe-haven currency, reversing Wednesday's bounce. USD/

* Oil prices fell more than 2% on Thursday, marking a third day of losses, after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply. O/R

* Stock indexes rose around the globe on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 1% led by sharp gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading

