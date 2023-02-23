GRAINS-Corn edges higher, set for second week of losses on U.S. planting outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher on Friday, recouping some of the last session's deep losses, although the market is poised for a second week of decline as a forecast of higher U.S. planting weighed.

Wheat is on track for its biggest weekly drop in seven, while soybeans are set to finish the week in the positive territory.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.1% at $6.60 a bushel, as of 0115 GMT, wheat Wv1 added 0.2% to $7.52 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.1% to $15.28-3/4 a bushel.

* For the week, corn is down 2.7%, wheat has lost more than 3% and soybeans are up marginally.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), at its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, pegged 2023 corn plantings at 91 million acres (36.8 million hectares), up from 88.6 million last year, and production at 15.085 billion bushels, based on a record-high yield of 181.5 bushels per acre.

* Analysts were expecting plantings of 90.9 million acres and production of 14.949 billion bushels.

* However, adverse weather continues to impact crops across South America.

* More than half of the second corn crop in Brazil's Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul states will be planted outside the ideal climate window, according to estimates by agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Thursday.

* This raises the prospect of the crop being hit by frosts, as the case was in the 2020/2021 cycle, when both states suffered severe losses.

* Argentina's 2022/2023 soybean crop is estimated at 33.5 million tonnes, down from 38 million tonnes previously forecast, a major grains exchange said on Thursday, as drought, a recent heat wave and early frosts have taken their toll on the key cash crop.

* The new estimate marks the third cut the Buenos Aires grains exchange has issued for soybean production, which at the beginning of the season was estimated at 48 million tonnes.

* The USDA projected total U.S. wheat production at 1.887 billion bushels, with an average yield of 49.2 bushels per acre, up 6% from last year's drought-affected average of 46.5 bushels.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said. Funds were seen as net even in soymeal futures, they said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global equities and crude oil rebounded from earlier losses on Thursday, even as economic data continued to show the strength of the U.S. economy and validated the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy stance. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q4

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jan

1330 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Jan

1330 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Jan

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Feb

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.