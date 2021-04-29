GRAINS-Corn edges higher on supply concerns a day after sharp fall

By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide

CANBERRA/PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Thursday, recovering from a sharp drop in the previous session, as concerns over global supplies supported prices.

Soybeans and wheat also ticked higher after two straight sessions of falls.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were up 0.5% at $6.47-1/2 a bushel by 1130 GMT, after closing 1.6% lower on Wednesday.

Corn hit its highest level in nearly eight years earlier in the week, igniting profit-taking that saw prices fall more than 3% at one point on Wednesday.

Analysts said a correction was underway despite uncertainties about global production.

"Some investors quickly turned tail after prices soared," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It has passed now and we (are) in a watching brief for now."

Southern Brazil is forecast to stay dry into early May, but an expected warming of temperatures along with showers in the U.S. Midwest could help planting and early crop development.

Soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.5% at $15.21 a bushel, having closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday.

"The uncertainty on the markets is likely to remain very high until the actual acreage distribution (between soybean and corn) is known," Commerzbank said in a note, adding that the situation on the grains and oilseeds markets was likely to remain tight for the foreseeable future and in 2021/22.

Wheat futures Wv1 rose 0.4% to $7.25-1/2 a bushel, having closed 1.4% lower on Wednesday.

Wheat, however, remains under pressure with major buyers are deferring or lowering purchases amid soaring prices.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Tuesday it had cancelled an international purchase tender for wheat for Aug. 11-20 shipment.

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC made a relatively small purchase of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, with estimates ranging between 200,000 to 360,000 tonnes, traders said on Thursday.

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

725.50

2.75

0.38

640.50

13.27

CBOT corn Cv1

647.50

3.50

0.54

484.00

33.78

CBOT soy Sv1

1521.00

7.25

0.48

1311.00

16.02

Paris wheat BL2U1

222.75

-4.00

-1.76

213.25

4.45

Paris maize EMAc1

235.25

-1.25

-0.53

219.00

7.42

Paris rapeseed COMc1

680.00

82.75

13.86

418.25

62.58

WTI crude oil CLc1

64.71

0.85

1.33

48.52

33.37

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.21

0.00

0.07

1.2213

-0.67

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

