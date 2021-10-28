GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month top as crude oil slides

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged lower on Thursday, consolidating below a two-month high struck a day earlier as falling crude oil curbed support from a recent boom in ethanol demand.

Wheat tracked corn lower, while soybeans inched up.

Traders were waiting for weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday for an update on international demand. USDA/EST

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were down 0.2% at $5.56 a bushel by 1139 GMT.

They had gained 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit their highest since Aug. 19 at $5.63-1/4.

Crude oil extended a retreat from a seven-year peak earlier this week. O/R

However, corn remained well underpinned by a surge in output for corn-based ethanol fuel, as highlighted by U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showing the second biggest weekly production pace on record.

"The market got further support from ethanol prices and demand," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The market also has some worries about corn harvests in Europe."

Rain delays to corn harvesting in Europe, as well as in parts of the U.S. Midwest and China, have created short-term supply concerns, despite expectations for large crops.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.1% at $12.50-1/2 a bushel, consolidating near Wednesday's 2-1/2 week high.

Signs of an upturn in Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans has supported prices, countering supply pressure from U.S. harvesting and South American planting. POI/

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.2% at $7.54-3/4 a bushel, trading near a two-month top reached at the start of the week.

Wheat markets remained underpinned by steady import demand, the late arrival of corn crops and early worries about prospects for next year's wheat harvests. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1139 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

758.25

-1.50

-0.20

640.50

18.38

CBOT corn Cv1

556.00

-1.25

-0.22

484.00

14.88

CBOT soy Sv1

1250.50

0.75

0.06

1311.00

-4.61

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

284.50

-0.25

-0.09

192.50

47.79

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

243.25

-0.75

-0.31

219.00

11.07

Paris rape Nov COMc1

685.00

-6.25

-0.90

418.25

63.78

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.28

-1.38

-1.67

48.52

67.52

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

0.01

1.2100

-4.09

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

