GRAINS-Corn eases from one-week high, U.S. crop woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased from a one-week high on Wednesday, while concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest provided a floor under the market.

Wheat lost ground, while soybeans fell for the first time in four sessions.

The most-active corn contract Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 19 at $6.03 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 gave up 0.8% to $7.97-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 dipped 0.3% to $13.80 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more than most analysts expected, while upcoming forecasts call for more sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.

Strong wheat demand amid a lack of Ukrainian supplies is underpinning prices.

Traders purchased seven shipments of French wheat aimed for Pakistan as part of a 300,000-tonne tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday, in a further sign that importing countries are turning to western Europe to fill a gap left by missing Black Sea grain.

A severe drought in Pakistan and the impact of higher fertiliser prices have led the country to make large purchases on the world market where supplies have tightened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, spring wheat yields in southern and east central North Dakota rebounded sharply from last year's drought-hit crop as ample soil moisture boosted harvest potential in the country's top-producing state, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Tuesday.

Crop scouts estimated an average hard red spring wheat yield of 48.9 bushels per acre (bpa) in 120 field stops on the first day of the Wheat Quality Council's tour, up from the tour's day-one findings in 2021 of 29.5 bpa and above the five-year average of 39.0 bpa.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

