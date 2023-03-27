Commodities

GRAINS-Corn eases from one-month high, wheat and soy little changed

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

March 27, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Tuesday after hitting a one-month high in the previous session on concerns over U.S planting delays, while wheat and soy futures were little changed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) declined 0.31% to $6.46-1/4 a bushel, as of 0216 GMT, after a two-day climb.

* Wheat Wv1 was up 0.04% at $6.98-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 gained 0.03% to $14.42-3/4 a bushel.

* U.S. 2023 corn seeding is seen at 90.880 million acres, soy at 88.242 million acres and wheat at 48.85 million acres, according to analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report.

* Export prices for Russian wheat fell again last week after a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was renewed, which supported the downward trend in world markets, alongside increased export volumes, analysts said.

* Brazilian farmers have harvested 70% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week.

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street equities gained and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investor concerns about the financial system were calmed after First Citizens BancShares said it would take on the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg March

0645 France Business Climate Overall March

1400 US Consumer Confidence March

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives remark at the

FIN/SUM 2023 in Tokyo

1315 - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

gives speech at opening ceremony of BIS Innovation Hub

Eurosystem Centre in Frankfurt

0845 - Governor Andrew Bailey and other Bank of England

officials participate in a Treasury Select Committee hearing

on Silicon Valley Bank in London

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.