GRAINS-Corn eases from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace; wheat rises

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid on Tuesday, easing from a four-week high scaled in the previous session, as a rapid U.S. harvest put pressure on prices.

Wheat edged higher after falling in the previous session, while soybeans also lost ground.

"Demand for grains is still very strong, and the U.S. harvest has picked up," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "There is likely to be a bit of harvest pressure starting to show up."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 lost 0.3% to $5.38 a bushel, as of 1044 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 31 at $5.40 a bushel on Monday.

Soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.5% to $12.81-1/2 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 gained 0.4% to $7.25 a bushel.

After the CBOT close on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the U.S. harvest was 18% complete for corn and 16% for soybeans, both slightly ahead of the five-year averages of 15% and 13%, respectively.

Corn rallied in the previous session amid expectations of a recovery in demand.

Traders are looking ahead to the USDA's Sept. 30 quarterly stocks report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report U.S. Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155 billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10.

Russian wheat export prices rose for an 11th consecutive week, following higher global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday.

On the oilseed complex, Paris-based rapeseed benchmark November COMX1 hit a new contract high for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday at 628 euros a tonne, supported by strong biodiesel prices. It has gained 20% in the past two months.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1044 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 725,00 2,75 0,38 CBOT corn Cv1 538,00 -1,50 -0,28 CBOT soy Sv1 1281,50 -6,00 -0,47 Paris wheat Dec BL2c1 255,75 2,50 0,99 Paris maize Nov EMAc1 227,50 2,50 1,11 Paris rape Nov COMc1 627,50 2,00 0,32 WTI crude oil CLc1 76,28 0,83 1,10 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,17 0,00 -0,13 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.