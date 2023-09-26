GRAINS-Corn eases for 2nd session on supply pressure, soybeans down

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Wednesday, with the market losing more ground on expectations of large global supplies and positioning ahead of U.S. government stock data due later this week.

Soybeans fell after closing higher on Tuesday, while wheat edged lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 0.1% to $4.79-1/2 a bushel, as of 0014 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 lost 0.2% to $13.00-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gave up 0.2% to $5.87-3/4 a bushel.

* Ample corn supplies from South America and the harvest of the second-largest corn crop on record in the United States are providing headwinds to prices.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is slated to issue a closely watched, quarterly report on U.S. grain stocks at the end of the week.

* Plentiful wheat supplies from Russia are keeping a lid on prices, although Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports are raising concerns over future supplies.

* Ukrainian officials said Russia struck Ukrainian port infrastructure and grain storage facilities on Tuesday, but also reported some progress on the front lines in the three-month old counteroffensive by its forces.

* Countries from the EU's eastern wing on Tuesday called on the European Commission to boost checks on solidarity lanes for Ukrainian grains and introduce a deposit system for exports.

* The EU created alternative land routes, so-called Solidarity Lanes, for Ukraine to use to export its grains and oilseeds, but its neighbours have argued that cheap Ukrainian agricultural goods meant to be in transit get sold locally, harming their own farmers.

* A weekly USDA report released late on Monday showed 50% of the U.S. soybean crop rated "good" or "excellent," down from 52% in the previous week and the lowest for this time of year since 2013.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soymeal, soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Funds were net sellers of corn futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* A global equity index lost more than 1% on Tuesday in a choppy trading session as fears of higher-for-longer interest rates ate into appetites for riskier assets while the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield remained near 16-year highs. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug

1230 US Durable Goods Aug

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.