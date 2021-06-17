Commodities

GRAINS-Corn drops over 2% on U.S. weather outlook; soy, wheat also down

Contributors
Naveen Thukral Reuters
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Chicago corn futures slid more than 2% on Thursday and soybeans dropped to a six-week low, as forecasts of improved weather in parts of the United States and a strong rise in the U.S. dollar weighed on prices.

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid more than 2% on Thursday and soybeans dropped to a six-week low, as forecasts of improved weather in parts of the United States and a strong rise in the U.S. dollar weighed on prices.

Wheat followed the downward trend after rising earlier in Asian trade and in the previous session.

"Weather forecasters continue to look for rain and cooler temperatures this weekend, while dry and hot weather prevails in the north west of the U.S. Midwest until then," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"That weather pattern is the market's fixation for now."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 2.4% to $6.56-3/4 a bushel by 1045 GMT, having closed up 0.8% in the previous session.

Most traded soybeans November SX1 were down 1.5% to $13.25-1/2 a bushel, the weakest since April 30.

Wheat futures Wv1 fell 1.2% to $6.54-3/4 a bushel.

Forecasts for improving weather in the U.S. Midwest crop belt weighed on corn and soybean futures, despite a drop in condition ratings for both crops.

Soybeans have been under pressure recently following news the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from mandates requiring the blending of biofuels including soy-based biodiesel.

A stronger dollar, which makes the greenback-priced commodities expensive for buyers holding other currencies, also weighed on prices.

The dollar rose to its highest level in more than two months versus major peers =USD after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023. FRX/

Wheat exports from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan will rise in 2021/22, a Reuters poll showed, driven by high crops and stockpiles as well as increased global demand.

The group, which exports its wheat mainly via the Black Sea to customers in Africa and the Middle East, faces tougher competition as prospects for this year's crop are also good in the European Union.

Prices at 1045 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

654.75

-8.00

-1.21

640.50

2.22

CBOT corn Cv1

656.75

-16.25

-2.41

484.00

35.69

CBOT soy Sv1

1323.50

-19.75

-1.47

1311.00

0.95

Paris wheat BL2U1

205.25

-1.25

-0.61

213.25

-3.75

Paris maize EMAc1

255.75

-2.50

-0.97

219.00

16.78

Paris rapeseed COMc1

490.75

-7.50

-1.51

418.25

17.33

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.02

-0.13

-0.18

48.52

48.43

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.19

-0.01

-0.55

1.2213

-2.33

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Frances Kerry)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular