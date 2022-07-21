GRAINS-Corn drops as rain forecast boosts U.S. crop prospects

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday as forecasts for rain in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes of a bumper crop.

Wheat edged lower on slightly improving sentiment about grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 1.6% to $5.80-3/4 a bushel by 1113 GMT while soybeans Sv1 lost 1.2% to $13.16 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 was down 0.4% at $8.16-1/2 a bushel.

Corn fell as the market focused on weather in the United States, where rain forecast next week is expected to easing some of the stress on crops from a hot spell that has scorched the southern Plains and extended into the southern Midwest.

"The weather models are predicting a return of rains next week. This gives hope that production potential will improve," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

July is the key weather month for development of the U.S. corn crop, while August is more important for soybeans.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that weekly production of corn-based ethanol rose last week to 1.030 million barrels per day, the first increase in five weeks, and stockpiles fell slightly.

In the wheat market, traders were looking at developments in Ukraine.

Rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL] plans to start freight train services to carry Ukrainian grain exports to German ports for loading on ships, it said.

Meanwhile, insurers will only be willing to cover ships sailing through a proposed corridor to get Ukrainian grain out if there are arrangements for international navy escorts and a clear strategy to deal with sea mines, underwriters and brokers say.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1112 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

816,50

-3,00

-0,37

CBOT corn Cv1

580,75

-9,25

-1,57

CBOT soy Sv1

1316,00

-16,25

-1,22

Paris wheat BL2Z2

329,25

2,00

0,61

Paris maize EMAc1

330,00

1,50

0,46

Paris rapeseed COMc1

611,75

-18,25

-2,90

WTI crude oil CLc1

95,30

-4,58

-4,59

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0187

0,00

0,10

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Uttaresh.V and David Goodman )

